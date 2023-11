MELBOURNE, FLA. — Axiom Capital has arranged a $2.1 million loan for the acquisition of an industrial property located 1.5 miles from I-95 in Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. Constructed on a 4.2-acre site in 1998, the 30,000-square-foot property features 18- to 20-foot ceiling heights, two dock doors, three drive-in doors and 101 car parking spaces. The borrower was not disclosed.