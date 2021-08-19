REBusinessOnline

Axiom Capital Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of Cold Storage Facility in Avon, Massachusetts

AVON, MASS. — Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a $10 million loan for the refinancing of a cold storage facility in Avon, located south of Boston. Built in 1988 and renovated between 2009 and 2012, the property features a clear height of 30 to 32 feet, 25 dock doors and 5.3 million cubic feet of storage space. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the seven-year, fixed-rate loan to the borrower, an undisclosed private owner/developer. The property has been leased to a global cold storage operator since 2013.

