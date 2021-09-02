Axiom Capital Arranges $11M CMBS Loan for Redevelopment of Retail Property in Fairfield, Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged an $11 million CMBS loan for the redevelopment of a retail property in Fairfield, located in the southern coastal part of the state. Kohl’s formerly occupied the asset, which is being converted into a multi-tenant property that will house stores of German discount grocer Aldi and Atlanta-based home improvement retailer Floor & Décor. The nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan was structured with a 10-year term and 10 years of interest-only payments. The borrower was an undisclosed private developer.