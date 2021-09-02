REBusinessOnline

Axiom Capital Arranges $11M CMBS Loan for Redevelopment of Retail Property in Fairfield, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Northeast, Retail

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged an $11 million CMBS loan for the redevelopment of a retail property in Fairfield, located in the southern coastal part of the state. Kohl’s formerly occupied the asset, which is being converted into a multi-tenant property that will house stores of German discount grocer Aldi and Atlanta-based home improvement retailer Floor & Décor. The nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan was structured with a 10-year term and 10 years of interest-only payments. The borrower was an undisclosed private developer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews