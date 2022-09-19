Axiom Capital Arranges $13.2M Refinancing of Upstate New York Retail Center

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a $13.3 million permanent loan for the refinancing of a retail center in East Greenbush, roughly six miles southeast of Albany. The 301,894-square-foot property comprises six separate buildings and was leased to 16 tenants at the time of the loan closing. The names of the borrower, a development and management firm, and direct lender, a local bank, were not disclosed.