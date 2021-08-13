REBusinessOnline

Axiom Capital Arranges $17.4M Loan for Refinancing of Independent Living Property in Upstate New York

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Axiom Capital LLC has arranged a $17.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 178-unit independent living community located in the Upstate New York city of Saratoga Springs. Units at the property, which was built on 14 acres in the late 1990s, feature stainless steel appliances and enclosed balconies. Amenities include a bank branch, a full-service restaurant, library, fitness facility with steam and sauna, health spa and unisex salon, lounges, putting green and an arts and crafts studio. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate. The locally based borrower has owned and operated the facility since its construction.

