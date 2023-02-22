REBusinessOnline

Axiom Capital Arranges $2.1M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Asset in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a $2.1 million loan for the refinancing of an 11,500-square-foot retail asset in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The freestanding building sits on a three-quarter acre site and was fully leased to a single, undisclosed tenant at the time of sale. The direct lender and borrower were also not disclosed. The nonrecourse loan carried a four-year term and a fixed interest rate.





