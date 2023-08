NEW YORK CITY — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a $22 million loan for the refinancing of an unnamed multifamily building in Manhattan’s Financial District. The eight-story building houses a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and includes commercial space. The fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan carried a five-year term with three years of interest-only payments. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.