Axiom Capital Arranges $24M in Financing for Multifamily, Office Project Near Albany

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged $24 million in construction-to-permanent financing for a mixed-use project near Albany. The development in the nearby suburb of East Greenbush will consist of 78 apartments and 18,833 square feet of commercial space. The loan carries a fixed interest rate, a 10-year term and three years of interest-only payments. The borrower was not disclosed.