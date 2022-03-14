REBusinessOnline

Axiom Capital Arranges $25M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Retail Center

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Boutique commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a $25 million loan for the refinancing of a 113,204-square-foot retail center in Franklin Township, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. Grocer ShopRite anchors the three-building property, with Wells Fargo occupying the other standalone structure. The nonrecourse loan carried a 10-year term and fixed interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  