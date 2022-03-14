Axiom Capital Arranges $25M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Retail Center

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Boutique commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a $25 million loan for the refinancing of a 113,204-square-foot retail center in Franklin Township, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. Grocer ShopRite anchors the three-building property, with Wells Fargo occupying the other standalone structure. The nonrecourse loan carried a 10-year term and fixed interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.