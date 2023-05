LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Axiom Capital Corp., a New York-based commercial finance and advisory firm, has arranged a $6.4 million acquisition loan for a 48,427-square-foot retail property located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The building, which is occupied by supermarket chain Fiesta Mart, sits on 3.2 acres within a 106,000-square-foot shopping center that was not included in the transaction. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.