Axiom Capital Arranges $8.2M in Permanent Financing for Two Commercial Buildings in Connecticut

GREENWICH AND DARIEN, CONN. — Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged $8.2 million in permanent financing for two commercial buildings in Greenwich and Darien. One of the properties was built in 1927 and features 13 apartments plus ground-floor retail space. The other building was constructed in 2007 and features office and retail space. Both assets were fully occupied at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was not disclosed.