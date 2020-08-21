REBusinessOnline

Axiom Capital Arranges $8.2M in Permanent Financing for Two Commercial Buildings in Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Northeast

GREENWICH AND DARIEN, CONN. — Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged $8.2 million in permanent financing for two commercial buildings in Greenwich and Darien. One of the properties was built in 1927 and features 13 apartments plus ground-floor retail space. The other building was constructed in 2007 and features office and retail space. Both assets were fully occupied at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  