Axiom Capital Arranges Acquisition Loan for 131,250 SF Houston Flex Property

HOUSTON — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged a permanent loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of a 131,250-square-foot flex property in Houston. The property, which sits on a 12.1-acre site roughly four miles from William P. Hobby Airport, consists of two industrial buildings and one office building. The lender was an unspecified credit union, and the borrower was undisclosed.