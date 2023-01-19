Axiom Capital Corp. Arranges $3.8M in Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Troy, New York
TROY, N.Y. — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged $3.8 million in construction and permanent financing for a mixed-use redevelopment project in Troy, a northern suburb of Albany. The project will convert a 21,235-square-foot historic building into a 14-unit multifamily complex with 6,048 square feet of commercial space. A local bank provided the loan to the borrower and developer, with both parties requesting anonymity. Construction is expected to last about 18 months.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.