Axiom Capital Corp. Arranges $3.8M in Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Troy, New York

TROY, N.Y. — Commercial finance and advisory firm Axiom Capital Corp. has arranged $3.8 million in construction and permanent financing for a mixed-use redevelopment project in Troy, a northern suburb of Albany. The project will convert a 21,235-square-foot historic building into a 14-unit multifamily complex with 6,048 square feet of commercial space. A local bank provided the loan to the borrower and developer, with both parties requesting anonymity. Construction is expected to last about 18 months.