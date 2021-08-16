Axiom Capital Places $17.8M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Building in Hillsdale, New Jersey

HILLSDALE, N.J. — Axiom Capital Corp. has placed a $17.8 million loan for the refinancing of a 63,000-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Hillsdale. An undisclosed bank provided the loan to the borrower, a private investor and developer. The property has been leased to a single tenant on a triple-net basis since 1979 and was also renovated between 2016 and 2017.