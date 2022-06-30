Axiom Engineered Systems Signs 123,000 SF Flex Industrial Lease in Michigan

The property at 14898 Koehn Road will serve as the company’s first location in the U.S.

MUSSEY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Axiom Engineered Systems has signed a lease for a 123,000-square-foot flex industrial building at 14898 Koehn Road in Mussey Township, about 55 miles north of Detroit. The location will serve as the company’s first in the U.S. The automotive company was founded in Canada in 1987. Matthew Buslepp, Jacob Zammit and Jim Becker of Avison Young represented the tenant. Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 14898 Koehler Capac LLC.