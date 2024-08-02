Friday, August 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Time Equities Inc. sold Park Plaza.
AcquisitionsMidwestRetailWisconsin

Axiom Realty Acquires 110,266 SF Park Plaza Shopping Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MANITOWOC, WIS. — Axiom Realty has acquired Park Plaza, a 110,266-square-foot shopping center in Manitowoc, an eastern Wisconsin city along Lake Michigan. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property was 71.6 percent occupied at the time of sale. Erin Patton of Institutional Property Advisors brokered the sale. Time Equities Inc. was the seller. Prior to closing, Axiom negotiated a long-term lease extension with Hobby Lobby and completed lease negotiations with a national outlet provider for 28,894 square feet, bringing overall occupancy to 97.9 percent. Some of the other tenants include Community First Credit Union, Family Dollar and Cricket Wireless.

You may also like

Phoenix Investors Purchases Three Industrial Properties in Southwest...

FSL to Move Headquarters to 75,000 SF Office...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Florida Shopping Centers Totaling...

TMG Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Apartment Community in...

ESI Arranges Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio...

CBRE Negotiates Five Leases Totaling 41,802 SF at...

Davis Breaks Ground on 14,000 SF Medical Office...

Tower 16 Capital Partners, Raith Capital Partners Buy...

Brixton Capital Acquires 114-Unit Parkside at Littleton Village...