Axiom Realty Acquires 110,266 SF Park Plaza Shopping Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, WIS. — Axiom Realty has acquired Park Plaza, a 110,266-square-foot shopping center in Manitowoc, an eastern Wisconsin city along Lake Michigan. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property was 71.6 percent occupied at the time of sale. Erin Patton of Institutional Property Advisors brokered the sale. Time Equities Inc. was the seller. Prior to closing, Axiom negotiated a long-term lease extension with Hobby Lobby and completed lease negotiations with a national outlet provider for 28,894 square feet, bringing overall occupancy to 97.9 percent. Some of the other tenants include Community First Credit Union, Family Dollar and Cricket Wireless.