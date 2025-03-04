Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Axiom Realty Acquires 157,632 SF Shopping Center in North Canton, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH CANTON, OHIO — Axiom Realty has acquired The Venue at Belden, a 157,632-square-foot shopping center in North Canton, about 18 miles south of Akron. Situated in the heart of the Belden Village trade area, the property is home to anchor tenants Burlington, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Earth Fare, which collectively occupy more than 60 percent of the center’s gross leasable area. The asset has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years. Axiom says it plans to enhance the tenant mix, optimize operations and drive long-term value.

