Axiom Realty Acquires 177,752 SF Shopping Center in Burnham, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Greater Lewistown Plaza in Burnham, Pennsylvania, totals 177,752 square feet.

BURNHAM, PA. — Axiom Realty Services, a metro Philadelphia-based investment firm, has acquired Greater Lewistown Plaza, a 177,752-square-foot shopping center in Burnham, located in the central part of the Keystone State. Regional grocer Weis Markets anchors the center, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include J.C. Penney, Dunham’s Sports, Geisinger Health and Citizens Bank. Bennett Williams of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the seller, Northpath Investments, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

