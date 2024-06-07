Friday, June 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Marc’s grocery store anchors the property.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Axiom Realty Acquires 98,385 SF Amherst Shopping Center in Massillon, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

MASSILLON, OHIO — Axiom Realty has acquired Amherst Shopping Center, a 98,305-square-foot property in Massillon near Canton. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The center was 64 percent occupied at the time of sale. Jonah Warsaw and Jacob Baruch of Legacy Realty Group Advisors brokered the sale. Axiom is finalizing lease negotiations with a national fitness user that will bring occupancy up to 81 percent. Marc’s, a discount grocery and drug store chain with 60 locations in Ohio, has anchored the property since 1995.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Medical...

SweatHouz Signs Leases to Open Three Locations in...

Decron Properties Buys Mira Mesa Market West Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Leasehold Interest Sale of...

Las Vegas Lucky Investment Acquires 59,940 SF Industrial...

Hanley Brokers $4.8M Sale of Retail Pad in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 5,896 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 846,261 SF...

JLL Brokers Sale of 97-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property...