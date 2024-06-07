Axiom Realty Acquires 98,385 SF Amherst Shopping Center in Massillon, Ohio

MASSILLON, OHIO — Axiom Realty has acquired Amherst Shopping Center, a 98,305-square-foot property in Massillon near Canton. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The center was 64 percent occupied at the time of sale. Jonah Warsaw and Jacob Baruch of Legacy Realty Group Advisors brokered the sale. Axiom is finalizing lease negotiations with a national fitness user that will bring occupancy up to 81 percent. Marc’s, a discount grocery and drug store chain with 60 locations in Ohio, has anchored the property since 1995.