Axiom Realty Sells The Studios at Uptown Apartments in Central Florida for $10.9M

Located at 245 Loraine Drive, The Studios at Uptown was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Axiom Realty Partners LLC has sold The Studios at Uptown, a 108-unit, all-studio apartment community located in Altamonte Springs, for $10.9 million. Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Denny Romain, Charles Crapse and Alex Kupp of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing through Ameris Bank on behalf of the buyer, Ty and Tovah Lohman of Ormond Beach, Fla.

