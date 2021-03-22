Axiom Space Signs 32,389 SF Office Lease Expansion Near NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston

HOUSTON — Axiom Space Inc., a locally based developer of space infrastructure, has signed a 32,389-square-foot office lease expansion at 1290 Hercules Ave. near the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. Matthew Seliger, Doug Little and Louann Pereira of Transwestern represented the building owner, Capital Commercial Investments Inc., in the lease negotiations. Noah Kruger and Derrell Curry of Savills Inc. represented the tenant, which originally leased space at the 63,716-square-foot building last year. The new lease expansion brings the property to full occupancy.