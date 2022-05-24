Axiom Space to Open 106,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Houston Spaceport

HOUSTON — Axiom Space, a developer of infrastructure for space exploration, will open a new, 106,000-square-foot headquarters facility at the Houston Spaceport, a center for aerospace research and development that is located on the city’s southwest side. Developer Griffin Partners recently broke ground on the campus, which will house offices, astronaut training areas, engineering development/testing labs and a high bay production facility to house Axiom’s space station modules. Project partners include Jacobs Engineering and general contractor Turner Construction Co. Axiom Space currently employs more than 400 people, the majority of which work at its current Houston facilities. The company has plans to grow the number to 600 by the end of the year and 1,000 by 2025.