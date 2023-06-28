AXIS 360 Arranges $1.1M Sale of Office Building in Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has arranged the $1.1 million sale of a 19,840-square-foot office building in Normal, just north of Bloomington. The two-story property at 1606 Hunt Drive formerly served as the home of Marcfirst, a nonprofit organization that serves to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities. Michael O’Neal and Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of AXIS 360 represented the seller, Marcfirst, which outgrew the building and vacated it earlier this year. O’Neal-Rogozinski represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to fully remodel the building.