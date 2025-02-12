AXIS 360 Arranges Sale of 30,421 SF Office Condominium in Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has arranged the sale of a 30,421-square-foot office condominium in Normal near Bloomington for an undisclosed price. The asset is located at 420 Wylie Drive within the Crossroads Center, which was formerly the Bloomington Normal Factory Stores. Chestnut Health Systems acquired the property in 2007, converting the former retail space into a functional office setting. The space features a research library, large training room, kitchen facilities, office and conference rooms and a mezzanine level with private offices. The facility served as an office for Chestnut’s research division, Lighthouse Institute, for nearly two decades. Lighthouse will relocate to its headquarters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bloomington. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski and Michael O’Neal of AXIS 360 marketed the property for sale. The buyer was undisclosed.