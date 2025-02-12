Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

AXIS 360 Arranges Sale of 30,421 SF Office Condominium in Normal, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORMAL, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has arranged the sale of a 30,421-square-foot office condominium in Normal near Bloomington for an undisclosed price. The asset is located at 420 Wylie Drive within the Crossroads Center, which was formerly the Bloomington Normal Factory Stores. Chestnut Health Systems acquired the property in 2007, converting the former retail space into a functional office setting. The space features a research library, large training room, kitchen facilities, office and conference rooms and a mezzanine level with private offices. The facility served as an office for Chestnut’s research division, Lighthouse Institute, for nearly two decades. Lighthouse will relocate to its headquarters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bloomington. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski and Michael O’Neal of AXIS 360 marketed the property for sale. The buyer was undisclosed.

You may also like

Rockpoint, Related Sell Town Deer Valley Apartments in...

SimonCRE Acquires 89,002 SF Retail Center in Washington,...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sales of Two Car...

NAI Capital Arranges Sale of 22,448 SF Industrial...

Kaufman Hagan Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Tempur Sealy Completes $5B Acquisition of Mattress Firm,...

JLL Arranges Sale of 491,329 SF Industrial Facility...

M2G Ventures Buys 215,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of Narcoossee Cove Retail Complex...