BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has brokered the $1.5 million sale of a 13,840-square-foot office building located at 421 Detroit Drive in Bloomington. The buyer, Wilber Group, is an insurance subrogation and claims recovery services provider. The property will serve as Wilber’s third campus in the Bloomington-Normal area. Laura Pritts of AXIS 360 represented the undisclosed seller, while Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of AXIS 360 represented Wilber.