Monday, March 16, 2026
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AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

AXIS 360 Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Building Formerly Home to Joann in Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has brokered the $2.7 million sale of a retail building formerly occupied by Joann in Bloomington. The 21,828-square-foot property is located at 1719 E. Empire St. within Bloomington Commons. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski and Mike O’Neal of AXIS 360 represented the buyer, Matt Unkovich, who plans to redevelop the space with an Aqua Tots Swim School. In addition to the swim school, space remains available to lease within the building. Jacob Dell and Sean McCourt of CBRE marketed the property for sale.

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