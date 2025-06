BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 16,998-square-foot office building located at 2712 McGraw Drive in Bloomington. Formerly occupied by Insight CPAs & Financial PLLC, the property features floor-to-ceiling windows, sky lights, 11 private offices, cubicle space and conference rooms. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski and Mike O’Neal of AXIS 360 brokered the transaction. The buyer was locally based Hjerpe & Tennison CPAS LLC.