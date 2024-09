BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has brokered the sale of a car wash property located at 1701 Morrissey Drive in the Chicago suburb of Bloomington. The sales price was undisclosed. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of AXIS 360 represented the buyer, 150 Partners LLC, which plans to continue operating the car wash while implementing significant upgrades in the coming months. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller, Parkway Car Wash LLC.