BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has brokered the sale of the Growing Grounds garden center located at 1610 S. Main St. in Bloomington. Dale Naffziger sold the property to Chad Jones, owner of Pontiac, Ill.-based Jones Country Gardens and a long-time supplier of Growing Grounds. Mike Talkington of AXIS 360 brokered the sale. Growing Grounds is known for its selection of perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs as well as its expertise in landscaping solutions.