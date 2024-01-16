AXIS 360, Lee & Associates Arrange $2.3M Sale of Former Gold’s Gym Property in Bloomington, Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists and Lee & Associates have arranged the $2.3 million sale of a 45,749-square-foot building formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym in Bloomington. The two-story property features areas for workout equipment, locker rooms, offices, physical therapy areas and a childcare area. Greg Yount of AXIS 360 and Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Citizen’s First Bank. Sherye Przybyla of Berkshire Hathaway represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans a remodel of the building in the coming months.