AXIS 360 Negotiates Sale of Historic Pantagraph Building in Bloomington, Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the sale of the historic Pantagraph building in downtown Bloomington. Lifelong Access, a provider of community health and support services, purchased the 54,000-square-foot building at 301 W. Washington St. that was formerly home to the Pantagraph newspaper. The acquisition was made possible through a $21.7 million grant from the Healthcare Transformation Capital Investment Grant program, administered by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski and Michael O’Neal of AXIS 360 represented the seller, while Robbie Osenga of AXIS 360 represented the buyer.

The property will serve as the home of a collaboration between Lifelong Access, Chestnut Health Systems, the Regional Office of Education and other local nonprofit organizations to provide a one-stop support services hub primarily focused on youth. Renovations are expected to begin this fall with plans to preserve elements of the building’s historic character.