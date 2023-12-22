AXIS 360 Negotiates Two Retail Leases for Cannabis Dispensaries in Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, ILL. — AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists has negotiated two retail leases for cannabis dispensaries in Normal, just north of Bloomington. Revolution Cannabis signed a lease for 3,700 square feet at 1609 Northbrook Road and expects to open before the end of the year. AYR Wellness signed a lease for 3,200 square feet at 1730 Bradford Lane within the Constitution Trail Centre shopping center. AYR Wellness is slated to open in spring 2024. Michael O’Neal and Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of AXIS 360 represented the undisclosed landlords in both leases.