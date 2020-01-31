Axis Global Signs 53,361 SF Industrial Lease in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Axis Global will occupy the entirety of 343 Murray Hill Parkway.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Axis Global has signed a 53,361-square-foot industrial lease in East Rutherford, a western suburb of New York City. The company will occupy the entirety of 343 Murray Hill Parkway, an office building located next door to the Meadowlands Sports Complex. The building features 21-foot ceiling heights and convenient access to the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike. Steve Elman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Axis Global in the lease negotiations. Patrick Lennon, Lorenzo Lambiase and Steve Pastor of NAI James Hanson represented the landlord, 343 Murray Hill Parkway Inc.