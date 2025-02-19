Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vidal-Cantu-Industrial-Center-Laredo
Quantum Construction is the general contractor for Vidal Cantu Industrial Center in Laredo, the site of which offers proximity to the World Trade Bridge.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Axis, Menlo Equities Break Ground on 213,781 SF Industrial Project in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between industrial investment firm Axis and Silicon Valley-based Menlo Equities has broken ground on a 213,781-square-foot project in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 87 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, 130-foot truck court depths and 354 truck trailer stalls. The site also houses 12 acres of undeveloped land for additional trailer parking or outdoor storage. Lee & Associates is leasing the project, which is slated for a third-quarter completion.

You may also like

Digiacomo Group, JLL Arrange $25.8M Sale-Leaseback of Cold...

Cresa Secures Sale of 30,000 SF Vacant Office...

James Campbell Co. Acquires 663,882 SF Industrial Park...

Worth & Associates Buys 99,263 SF Office Building...

JLL Brokers Sale of 93,578 SF Office Building...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 14,812 SF Retail Strip...

Cooper University Health Care Breaks Ground on 335,000...

USA Properties Fund Completes $104M Affordable Housing Community...

FJM Merced Associates Buys 26,400 SF Industrial Space...