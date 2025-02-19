Axis, Menlo Equities Break Ground on 213,781 SF Industrial Project in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between industrial investment firm Axis and Silicon Valley-based Menlo Equities has broken ground on a 213,781-square-foot project in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 87 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, 130-foot truck court depths and 354 truck trailer stalls. The site also houses 12 acres of undeveloped land for additional trailer parking or outdoor storage. Lee & Associates is leasing the project, which is slated for a third-quarter completion.