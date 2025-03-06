Thursday, March 6, 2025
Axis Portable Air Signs 14,537 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Axis Portable Air, which provides rentable heating, cooling and drying equipment, has signed a 14,537-square-foot industrial lease in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 6000 Kaepa Court was constructed in 1998 and features 24-foot clear heights. William Alcorn and Jack Gaffney of Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Glenn Villarreal of Henry S. Miller represented Axis Portable Air.

