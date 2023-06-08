Thursday, June 8, 2023
Echo Park 303 is a 676,336-square-foot industrial development in Glendale, Arizona.
Axle on Demand Leases 126,075 SF Industrial Space at Echo Park 303 in Glendale, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Axle on Demand has signed a 126,075-square-foot pre-lease at Echo Park 303, a 676,336-square-foot industrial development in Glendale. The renter is the property’s first tenant. 

The transaction represents Axle on Demand’s sixth metro Phoenix location. It will fill more than half of Echo Park 303’s Building A almost four months before the Class A industrial project is scheduled for completion. Axle on Demand will use the space for third-party logistics services spanning warehousing, fulfilment and IT operations. 

Echo Real Estate Capital is developing the project. 

Anthony Lydon, John Lydon and Kelly Royle of JLL represented Echo Real Estate Capital in the pre-lease transaction. John Grady with CBRE represented Axle on Demand.

