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LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

Axonic Capital Receives $72M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Investment management firm Axonic Capital has arranged a $72 million senior loan for the refinancing of the leasehold interest of 430 Park Avenue, a 19-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. The floating-rate loan was funded through Axonic’s affiliated insurance business. The 295,000-square-foot building occupies a full city block between 55th and 56th streets and was 99 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Oestreicher Properties, Midwood Investment & Development and Marx Realty. Ownership will use a portion of the proceeds to fund future tenant rollover and repositioning costs and renovate the lobby.

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