AXSYS Capital Sells Office, Retail Property in Des Peres, Missouri, for $3.4M

DES PERES, MO. — AXSYS Capital has sold a 17,190-square-foot office and retail property in Des Peres, a western suburb of St. Louis, for $3.4 million. Built in 1986, the two-story building is located at 11780 Manchester Road. John Shuff of Pace Properties and Ted Green of Avison Young represented the buyer, CommunityAmerica Credit Union (CACU). Mark Dorsey of Avison Young, along with Luke Grant and Jason Riegelsberger of Skyline Missouri Realty, represented the seller, Des Peres Plaza Partners LLC on behalf of AXSYS Capital. The seller had purchased the asset in late 2016 for $2.1 million with a cap rate of approximately 8 percent financed by Carrollton Bank.