REBusinessOnline

Axton Group Buys 492-Room Renaissance Austin Hotel for $70M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

Renaissance-Austin-Hotel

Pictured is the atrium of the Renaissance Austin Hotel, a 492-room property located on the city's north side.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of San Francisco-based investment management firm The Axton Group has purchased the 492-room Renaissance Austin Hotel for $70 million. The hotel, which is part of the Marriott International family of brands and is located on the city’s north side, includes 88 suites and 77,600 square feet of meeting and event space. An affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the transaction. Eastdil Secured served as financial advisor. The seller was not disclosed. Axton Group plans to upgrade the meeting rooms and other common spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  