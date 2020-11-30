Axton Group Buys 492-Room Renaissance Austin Hotel for $70M

Pictured is the atrium of the Renaissance Austin Hotel, a 492-room property located on the city's north side.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of San Francisco-based investment management firm The Axton Group has purchased the 492-room Renaissance Austin Hotel for $70 million. The hotel, which is part of the Marriott International family of brands and is located on the city’s north side, includes 88 suites and 77,600 square feet of meeting and event space. An affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the transaction. Eastdil Secured served as financial advisor. The seller was not disclosed. Axton Group plans to upgrade the meeting rooms and other common spaces.