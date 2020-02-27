REBusinessOnline

Azad Commercial Realty Acquires 349,660 SF Retail Center in Baton Rouge

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Hammond Aire Plaza was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Burlington, Marshalls, Michaels and Stein Mart.

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Azad Commercial Realty Services LLC has acquired Hammond Aire Plaza, a 349,660-square-foot retail center in Baton Rouge. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Burlington, Marshalls, Michaels and Stein Mart. Albertsons shadow anchors the center. Hammond Aire Plaza is located at 9616-9638 Airline Highway, seven miles east of downtown Baton Rouge. Mark Gilbert and Fain Hicks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult