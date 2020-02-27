Azad Commercial Realty Acquires 349,660 SF Retail Center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Azad Commercial Realty Services LLC has acquired Hammond Aire Plaza, a 349,660-square-foot retail center in Baton Rouge. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Burlington, Marshalls, Michaels and Stein Mart. Albertsons shadow anchors the center. Hammond Aire Plaza is located at 9616-9638 Airline Highway, seven miles east of downtown Baton Rouge. Mark Gilbert and Fain Hicks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.