NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Azarian Realty Co. has negotiated a 9,746-square-foot retail lease at The Shoppes at North Brunswick in Northern New Jersey. Kevin Pelio of Azarian represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. David Dunkelman of Soloff Realty & Development represented the tenant, Big Blue Swim School. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is now 94 percent leased following the execution of this deal.