REBusinessOnline

Azarian Realty Signs Two New Tenants at Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Azarian Realty Co. has signed two new tenants to leases at Livingston Town Center, a 65,000-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Spa concept Bleu Mirage Aesthetics has leased 1,886 square feet, and food and beverage user Mango Mango Dessert has leased 1,323 square feet. Kevin Pelio of Azarian Realty represented both parties in the first set of lease negotiations. Pelio and James Azarian represented both sides in the second deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  