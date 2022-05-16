Azarian Realty Signs Two New Tenants at Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Azarian Realty Co. has signed two new tenants to leases at Livingston Town Center, a 65,000-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Spa concept Bleu Mirage Aesthetics has leased 1,886 square feet, and food and beverage user Mango Mango Dessert has leased 1,323 square feet. Kevin Pelio of Azarian Realty represented both parties in the first set of lease negotiations. Pelio and James Azarian represented both sides in the second deal.