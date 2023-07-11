AZGYN to Redevelop Former Banner Urgent Care Facility in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Arizona Gynecology Associates (AZGYN) is renovating a former Banner urgent care facility in Mesa.

The 4,307-square-foot medical office building will undergo exterior and interior upgrades, including the addition of an X-ray suite and a dedicated women’s urgent care center. The expanded location will triple AZGYN’s footprint in Mesa and provide enhanced healthcare services to the community.

Renovations are underway for completion by the end of the year.

JLL’s Mari Lederman and Katie McIntyre represented AZGYN in the acquisition. Chad Shipley and Rommie Mojahed of SVN represented the building seller, Summit Properties Group LLC.