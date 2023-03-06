REBusinessOnline

Azor Advisory Brokers $13.9M Sale of Retail Center in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The Sawgrass Home Design Center in Sunrise, Fla., was 83 percent occupied at the time of sale.

SUNRISE, FLA. — Azor Advisory Services has brokered the $13.9 million sale of The Sawgrass Home Design Center, a retail center located at 13001-13191 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, approximately 30 miles northwest of Miami in Broward County. The 45,000-square-foot property was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including DXL Casual Male, Bella Salon Suites, Lighting Outlet, Compass Research and Caremax. Beth Azor of Azor Advisory represented the seller, a partnership doing business as FVP Sawgrass LLC, which originally acquired the property in 2011. Apogee Realty Inc. and an entity doing business as Capital Group Realty 2004 LLC represented the buyer, Harvest International Investments.





