Azor-Led Partnership Breaks Ground on Wawa Gas Station in South Florida

by John Nelson

PLANTATION, FLA. — A partnership led by South Florida-based shopping center owner and developer Azor Advisory Services has begun construction on a Wawa gas station and convenience store located in Plantation, roughly 30 miles north of Miami. The partnership, which is doing business as FLA BPI LLC, broke ground on the project April 4. Located at 100 South Pine Island Road, the property is situated within the northern portion of a three-acre site acquired by the partnership in 2016. Midtown Crossing, a 6,400-square-foot retail center, occupies the southern portion. Scheduled for completion in 12 months, the Wawa will offer prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and subcharge-free ATMs.

