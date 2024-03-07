Azora Acquires Greyhound-Leased Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Miami for $12.8M

MIAMI — Azora, a private equity manager based in Madrid, has purchased an industrial outdoor storage facility located on a 2.6-acre site in Miami. The undisclosed seller sold the property, which features a bus maintenance facility, for $12.8 million. Situated near Miami International Airport, the facility was delivered in 2016 as a build-to-suit for Greyhound Lines, which will continue to use the property as a parking and repair center for another five years. The site includes developable land, plans for which were not disclosed.