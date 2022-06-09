Azora Exan, One Real Estate Acquire 278-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

The Fredd in San Antonio totals 287 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Azora Exan, the Miami-based investment arm of European private equity firm Azora Capital, and One Real Estate Investments (also based in Miami) have acquired The Fredd, a 278-unit multifamily property in San Antonio. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a resort-style pool with a sun deck, as well as a sports court and a fitness center. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.