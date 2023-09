MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Azora has purchased a retail building in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach for $16 million. Located at 1000 17th St., the property totals 18,000 square feet. Azora acquired the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, through its subsidiary Azora Exan. The buyer plans to maintain the current operation of the building, with gradual increases to rental rates. The seller was not disclosed.