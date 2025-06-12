Thursday, June 12, 2025
One-Riverway-Houston
The strengthened capital structure paves the way for a significant reinvestment into One Riverway, which already offers amenities such as a tech-enabled conference center, fitness facility, onsite café and outdoor terraces.
Azrieli Group, Unilev Capital Complete Recapitalization of 507,565 SF Office Building in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — An entity controlled by Azrieli Group and Unilev Capital has completed the recapitalization of One Riverway, a 507,565-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The transaction included a modification of an existing loan and an additional equity investment, although specific details on those elements of the recapitalization were not disclosed. Ownership now plans to undertake a capital improvement program that will feature upgrades to common areas such as corridors and restrooms, a full elevator modernization and delivery of move-in-ready spec suites. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for One Riverway.

