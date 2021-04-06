Aztec Group Arranges $15.4M Sale of Lincoln Square Office Complex in Metro Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Aztec Group Inc., a real estate investment and merchant banking firm, has arranged the $15.4 million sale of Lincoln Square, a 116,560-square-foot suburban office complex located at 18405 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami Gardens. Peter Mekras and Brell Tarich of Aztec Group led the transaction.

Miami-based TM Real Estate Group ran a marketing process to sell the property at the end of 2020. Aztec assisted the seller with selecting the buyer, Preminger Investments, which assumed the existing $11.5 million CMBS loan secured by the property with a fixed interest rate of 4.86 percent and approximately eight more years of amortizing term.

Lincoln Square was built in 1980 and features two five-story office buildings situated on 5.8 acres. TM Real Estate Group sold Lincoln Square and the adjacent Washington Square for a combined $21.5 million after acquiring the two-property portfolio in May 2015 for a combined $12.6 million.